UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brent Crude Tops $77 Per Barrel First Time Since October 30, 2018

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 10:08 PM

Brent Crude Tops $77 Per Barrel First Time Since October 30, 2018

Oil prices continued rally after the cancellation of the OPEC+ meeting, which was supposed to be held on Monday, and Brent crude topped $77 per barrel first time since October 30, 2018, trading data showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Oil prices continued rally after the cancellation of the OPEC+ meeting, which was supposed to be held on Monday, and Brent crude topped $77 per barrel first time since October 30, 2018, trading data showed.

As of 7:15 p.m. Moscow time (16:15 GMT), September futures for the North Sea Brent crude rose by 1.14% to $77.

04 per barrel, August futures for WTI crude were trading up 1.38% at $76.2 per barrel.

Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ meeting was scheduled, but its beginning was delayed, as the participants held informal consultations. Three sources in the alliance's delegations told Sputnik that OPEC+ had canceled its meeting and had not yet decided on a new date for the talks. According to Bloomberg, OPEC+ quotas are still maintained at current levels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Oil Alliance August September October 2018 P

Recent Stories

Emirates Publishers Association highlights startup ..

24 minutes ago

French Producers Association Hopes Deliveries to R ..

24 seconds ago

Croatia's Rimac takes majority stake in Bugatti

26 seconds ago

100 mln people to get clean drinking water by year ..

4 minutes ago

Business plan of PSC being improved : Minister

4 minutes ago

22 die in eastern DR Congo violence

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.