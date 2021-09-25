Brent Crude Tops $78 Per Barrel First Time Since October 29, 2018

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The price of Brent crude rose above $78 per barrel for the first time since October 29, 2018.

As of 17:03 GMT, the price of November futures for Brent crude grew by 1.13% to $78.12 per barrel, while November futures for WTI crude were up 1.11% to $74.11 per barrel.