Brent Crude Tops $81 Per Barrel First Time Since October 2018

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Global oil prices growth reached 2.5%, and Brent crude topped $81 for the first time since October 17, 2018, on reports that OPEC+ had decided not to accelerate increase in production.

As of 13:48 GMT, the price of December futures for Brent crude oil rose by 2.71% to $81.43 per barrel, November futures for WTI crude were trading up 2.61% at $77.86 per barrel.