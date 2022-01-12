UrduPoint.com

Brent Crude Tops $85 Per Barrel First Time Since November 10

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 11:24 PM

Brent Crude Tops $85 Per Barrel First Time Since November 10

Global oil prices continue rally, and the price of Brent crude exceeded $85 per barrel for the first time since November 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Global oil prices continue rally, and the price of Brent crude exceeded $85 per barrel for the first time since November 10.

As of 16:53 GMT, the price of March futures for Brent crude grew by 1.43% to $84.94 per barrel, minutes earlier exceeding $85 for the first time since November 10. WTI February futures were trading up 1.95% at $82.8 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price February March November

Recent Stories

FDE, Education Ministry jointly launch 'Lighter Ba ..

FDE, Education Ministry jointly launch 'Lighter Bag' initiative

4 minutes ago
 11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Russian Military on NATO Dialogue: Limitation of M ..

Russian Military on NATO Dialogue: Limitation of Military Activities in Europe K ..

4 minutes ago
 US consumer prices rose 7% in 2021, fastest pace s ..

US consumer prices rose 7% in 2021, fastest pace since June 1982: govt

4 minutes ago
 S African indigenous 'king' arrested for growing p ..

S African indigenous 'king' arrested for growing pot at presidency

18 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China l ..

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.