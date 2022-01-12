Brent Crude Tops $85 Per Barrel First Time Since November 10

Global oil prices continue rally, and the price of Brent crude exceeded $85 per barrel for the first time since November 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Global oil prices continue rally, and the price of Brent crude exceeded $85 per barrel for the first time since November 10.

As of 16:53 GMT, the price of March futures for Brent crude grew by 1.43% to $84.94 per barrel, minutes earlier exceeding $85 for the first time since November 10. WTI February futures were trading up 1.95% at $82.8 per barrel.