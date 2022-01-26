Brent Crude Tops $90 Per Barrel First Time Since 2014

Global oil prices rally almost 2% on US statistics on Wednesday, and benchmark futures for Brent crude rose above $90 per barrel for the first time since October 13, 2014

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Global oil prices rally almost 2% on US statistics on Wednesday, and benchmark futures for Brent crude rose above $90 per barrel for the first time since October 13, 2014.

As of 15:53 GMT, the price of March futures for Brent crude grew by 1.

88% to $89.86 per barrel. Minutes earlier, the price reached $90.02. The price of April futures for Brent rose by 1.85% to $88.79, the price of March futures for WTI was up 1.96% to $87.28.