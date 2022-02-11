UrduPoint.com

Brent Crude Tops $95 Per Barrel First Time Since October 1, 2014

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 11:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Global oil market rally accelerated on Friday evening on geopolitical risks around Ukraine, with Brent crude rising above $95 per barrel for the first time since October 1, 2014.

As of 18:42 GMT, April futures for Brent crude were trading up 4.1% at $95.16 per barrel, March futures for WTI were rising 4.81% to $94.2 per barrel.

>