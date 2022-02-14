Brent Crude Tops $96 Per Barrel First Time Since October 2014

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The price of Brent crude oil went over $96 per barrel in the early hours of Monday, reaching the record high for the first time since October 1, 2014.

As of 04:06 Moscow time on Monday (01:06 GMT), the price of April futures for Brent was trading up 0.

9 percent, to $96.02 per barrel.

The price of March futures for WTI crude was going up around 1.8 percent in the early hours of Monday, to $94.82 per barrel.

On Friday, Brent crude was at $95 per barrel.