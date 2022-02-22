UrduPoint.com

Brent Crude Tops $99 Per Barrel First Time Since September 2014

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Global oil prices on Tuesday extended rally due to the escalation of the situation around Ukraine, and the price of Brent crude topped $99 per barrel for the first time since September 2014.

As of 08:36 GMT, the price of April futures for Brent crude was up 4.05% to $99.21 per barrel first time since September 18, 2014. April futures for WTI were trading up 4.66% at $94.44 per barrel.

