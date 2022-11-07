UrduPoint.com

Brent Crude Tops $99 Per Barrel First Time Since Summer

Brent Crude Tops $99 Per Barrel First Time Since Summer

Global oil prices are slightly rising on Monday, with Brent crude breaking through $99 per barrel first time since August 31

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Global oil prices are slightly rising on Monday, with Brent crude breaking through $99 per barrel first time since August 31.

As of 15:33 GMT, the price of Brent reached $99.05 per barrel, but then slightly retreated to $98.69 by 15:46 GMT, still remaining in green (+0.12%). As of 15:46 GMT, December futures for WTI oil were trading up 0.27% at $92.86 per barrel.

