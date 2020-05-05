UrduPoint.com
Brent Crude Trades At Over $30 Per Barrel For 1st Time Since April 15

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 09:12 PM

Brent Crude Trades at Over $30 Per Barrel for 1st Time Since April 15

International crude oil benchmark Brent traded at over $30 per barrel on Tuesday for the first time since April 15, stock market data shows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) International crude oil benchmark Brent traded at over $30 per barrel on Tuesday for the first time since April 15, stock market data shows.

Brent futures for July delivery rose 12.1 percent to $30.

49, while June WTI futures added 18.3 percent to trade at $24.12 per barrel.

Investor optimism has risen after several countries announced plans to ease their coronavirus lockdowns and allow businesses to reopen, driving up oil demand.

