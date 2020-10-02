UrduPoint.com
Brent Crude Trades Below $39 For 1st Time Since June 16

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:46 PM

Brent Crude Trades Below $39 for 1st Time Since June 16

Oil prices are dropping by about 4 percent on Friday, with Brent crude going below $39 per barrel for the first time since June 16, according to the market data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Oil prices are dropping by about 4 percent on Friday, with Brent crude going below $39 per barrel for the first time since June 16, according to the market data.

As of 10:22 GMT, the December futures for Brent were lowering by 4.76% to $38.98 per barrel.

