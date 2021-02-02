Brent Crude Trading at Over $57 Per Barrel First Time Since January 13

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The price of April futures for Brent crude oil rose above $57 per barrel in the early hours of Tuesday.

As of 06:00 Moscow time on Tuesday (03:00 GMT), the price of April futures for Brent crude was rising 1.22 percent, up to $57.02 per barrel.

The price of March futures for WTI crude was rising 1.34 percent, up to $54.27 per barrel.