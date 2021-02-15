Brent Crude Trading at Over $63 Per Barrel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The price of April futures for Brent crude oil rose above $63 per barrel for the first time since January 22, 2020.

As of 02:09 Moscow time on Monday (23:09 GMT on Sunday), the price of April futures for Brent crude was rising 0.83 percent, up to $63.18 per barrel.

The price of March futures for WTI crude was rising 1.27 percent, up to $60.47 per barrel.