Brent Crude Up by 8.8% by Year-End, With WTI Futures Up by 5.5%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Global oil prices are rising by 2%-3% on Friday evening, and the price of Brent oil has risen by 8.8% throughout 2022.

As of 19:44 GMT, the price of March futures for Brent crude oil was trading up by 2.9% to $85.88 per barrel, and February futures for WTI rose by 2.46% to $80.33 per barrel. Throughout the year, Brent has risen by 8.8%, WTI - by 5.5%.