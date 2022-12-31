UrduPoint.com

Brent Crude Up By 8.8% By Year-End, With WTI Futures Up By 5.5%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Global oil prices are rising by 2%-3% on Friday evening, and the price of Brent oil has risen by 8.8% throughout 2022.

As of 19:44 GMT, the price of March futures for Brent crude oil was trading up by 2.9% to $85.88 per barrel, and February futures for WTI rose by 2.46% to $80.33 per barrel. Throughout the year, Brent has risen by 8.8%, WTI - by 5.5%.

