Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 11:44 PM

Brent Futures for July Rise to 9-Week High Above $121 Per Barrel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Global oil prices are rising within 2% and the price of Brent futures for July delivery exceeded $121 per barrel for the first time since March 24.

As of 17:09 GMT, the price of July futures for Brent crude grew by 1.86% to $121.65 per barrel, August futures were up 1.7% to $117.54. July futures for WTI crude were rising by 1.6% to $116.89.

