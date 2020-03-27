Brent oil dives over 7% to lowest since 2003

Oil prices slumped anew on Friday with Brent North Sea crude plumbing a 17-year low owing to massive oversupply as the coronavirus crisis paralyses global demand

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Oil prices slumped anew on Friday with Brent North Sea crude plumbing a 17-year low owing to massive oversupply as the coronavirus crisis paralyses global demand.

Around 1435 GMT, Brent for May delivery was down 7.33 percent from Thursday, at 24.41 Dollars a barrel. West Texas Intermediate fell 5.97 percent to 21.25 dollars.