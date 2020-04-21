Brent oil drops under $20, lowest since 2001

Brent North Sea crude slumped to under $20 per barrel on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level for more than 18 years as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Brent North Sea crude slumped to under $20 per barrel on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level for more than 18 years as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand.

Europe's benchmark oil contract reached $18.10 per barrel before shooting back up to $21.51 in volatile trading.