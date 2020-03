Brent Oil Futures for Delivery in May Below $22 Per Barrel for First Time Since March 2002

The price for Brent oil futures for delivery in May is falling below $22 per barrel for the first time since March 4, 2002, trade data shows on Monday

As of 6.20 p.m. Moscow time (15:20 GMT), Brent futures for delivery in May were decreasing by 11.

95 percent to $21.95 Dollars per barrel, which is the lowest level since March 2002. Brent futures for delivery in June are falling by 8.41 percent to $25.6 per barrel, and WTI futures for delivery in May are seeing a 5.58 percent drop to $20.31 per barrel.