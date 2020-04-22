UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brent Oil Plunges To Two-decade Low

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 05:29 PM

Brent oil plunges to two-decade low

Brent oil hit a two-decade low Wednesday as the battered crude market dominated sentiment, while the dollar struggled and stock markets managed slight gains

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ):Brent oil hit a two-decade low Wednesday as the battered crude market dominated sentiment, while the dollar struggled and stock markets managed slight gains.

The European benchmark, Brent North Sea crude for delivery in June, fell to $15.98 per barrel -- the lowest level since June 1999, before recovering some ground.

"Oil volatility is still front and centre for the trading community," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group, "There is no doubt that these current levels are unsustainable," he added, predicting rebounds ahead as traders seek bargains.

With crude demand virtually non-existent owing to virus lockdowns, and production still high despite storage at the bursting point, crude markets have been sent into freefall with the May contract of US benchmark WTI diving to minus $40 on Monday.

West Texas Intermediate's new June contract was down 1.6 percent at $11.39 per barrel on Wednesday.

The crisis in the oil market caused by the coronavirus was compounded by a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

While the pair drew a line under the row and led producers into slashing output by 10 million barrels a day, that has not been enough to prevent historic price falls.

Crude's rout which saw producers pay clients to take it off their hands "merely reflects the underlying theme that there is no demand for physical oil, and there is nowhere to store it", concluded AxiCorp's Stephen Innes.

Analysts said Wednesday's steadier performance was driven by news that members of OPEC, as well as some allies in the OPEC+ grouping, held a teleconference Tuesday.

Meanwhile equity markets, buoyed in recent weeks by trillions of dollars of central bank and government stimulus, are feeling the spillover from the crude collapse.

Gains across Asia and Europe were modest Wednesday after heavy falls in recent days triggered by slumping oil.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Russia Europe Oil Bank Price Saudi Arabia May June Market From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sufficient stock of PPEs available to deal COVID-1 ..

40 seconds ago

Nine held, 2.53 Kg hashish, 190 liter liquor seize ..

42 seconds ago

Rupee continues bullish trend

45 seconds ago

Khursheed Shah, his son's bail pleas rejected

43 seconds ago

Turkish Central Bank Says Lowering Key Rate to 8.7 ..

49 seconds ago

Russia to Increase Artificial Lung Ventilators Pro ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.