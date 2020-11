(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Oil is trading 3 percent up on Wednesday, with Brent crude going over $45 per barrell for the first time since September 2.

As of 9:46 GMT, January Brent futures were trading at $45.05, December WTI futures at $42.81 per barrell.