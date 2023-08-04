Brent Oil Price Exceeds $86 Per Barrel for 1st Time Since April 17 - Trading Data

Global oil prices are increasing by more than 1% on Friday, and Brent crude exceeded $86 per barrel for the first time since April 17, according to the latest trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Global oil prices are increasing by more than 1% on Friday, and Brent crude exceeded $86 per barrel for the first time since April 17, according to the latest trading data.

As of 15:37 GMT, the price of October futures for Brent crude increased by 0.92% to $85.92 per barrel, several moments earlier the price exceeded $86. September WTI futures were trading up 1.02% at $82.38.