Open Menu

Brent Oil Price Exceeds $86 Per Barrel For 1st Time Since April 17 - Trading Data

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Brent Oil Price Exceeds $86 Per Barrel for 1st Time Since April 17 - Trading Data

Global oil prices are increasing by more than 1% on Friday, and Brent crude exceeded $86 per barrel for the first time since April 17, according to the latest trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Global oil prices are increasing by more than 1% on Friday, and Brent crude exceeded $86 per barrel for the first time since April 17, according to the latest trading data.

As of 15:37 GMT, the price of October futures for Brent crude increased by 0.92% to $85.92 per barrel, several moments earlier the price exceeded $86. September WTI futures were trading up 1.02% at $82.38.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price April September October

Recent Stories

UAE calls for mobilising global action to tackle f ..

UAE calls for mobilising global action to tackle food insecurity

3 minutes ago
 GLH, UMS sign partnership agreement to establish f ..

GLH, UMS sign partnership agreement to establish first factory for green batteri ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's sports goods industry benefiting from t ..

Pakistan's sports goods industry benefiting from ties with China

6 minutes ago
 Shopkeeper killed by unknown assailants

Shopkeeper killed by unknown assailants

6 minutes ago
 Ex-Biden Partner Says Family's Ties to Burisma Par ..

Ex-Biden Partner Says Family's Ties to Burisma Part of Broader Influence Battle ..

6 minutes ago
 Song "Jails of Kashmir" released

Song "Jails of Kashmir" released

15 minutes ago
National Police Martyrs' Day observed in provincia ..

National Police Martyrs' Day observed in provincial metropolis to honor brave fi ..

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DIG pay tribute on Police Martyrs' D ..

Commissioner, DIG pay tribute on Police Martyrs' Day in Abbottabad

12 minutes ago
 Malaysia to open trade office in Karachi, commence ..

Malaysia to open trade office in Karachi, commence direct flights: CG Herman

12 minutes ago
 Sindh health minister inaugurates BIUT in Nawabsha ..

Sindh health minister inaugurates BIUT in Nawabshah

12 minutes ago
 Kashmir to observe Aug 05 as Black Day

Kashmir to observe Aug 05 as Black Day

12 minutes ago
 Man killed, sister injured in road accident

Man killed, sister injured in road accident

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business