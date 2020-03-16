UrduPoint.com
Brent Oil Price Falls Below $30 Per Barrel For First Time Since February 2016

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:56 PM

Brent Oil Price Falls Below $30 Per Barrel for First Time Since February 2016

The price for Brent oil has fallen below $30 for 1 barrel for the first time since February 2016 amid the global market turmoil, with oil prices seeing an up to 12 percent decrease, according to the exchange data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The price for Brent oil has fallen below $30 for 1 barrel for the first time since February 2016 amid the global market turmoil, with oil prices seeing an up to 12 percent decrease, according to the exchange data.

As of 4.32 p.m. Moscow time (13:32 GMT), Brent futures for delivery in May were down 12.05 percent to $29.77 per barrel, while May futures for WTI crude fell by 10.04 percent to $28.7 per barrel.

