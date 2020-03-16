UrduPoint.com
Brent Oil Price Plunges More Than 9% To Four-year Low

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 05:11 PM

Brent oil price plunges more than 9% to four-year low

Benchmark Brent oil prices tanked on Monday by more than nine percent to strike a four-year low, rocked by fears over virus-hit demand

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Benchmark Brent oil prices tanked on Monday by more than nine percent to strike a four-year low, rocked by fears over virus-hit demand.

In late morning deals, Brent North Sea crude for delivery in May sank to $30.

56 per barrel, which was the lowest level since February 2016, with the market pressured also by a price war between major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

New York's WTI oil contract was meanwhile down 5.64 percent at $29.59 a barrel.

