Brent Oil Price Plunges More Than 9% To Four-year Low
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 05:11 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Benchmark Brent oil prices tanked on Monday by more than nine percent to strike a four-year low, rocked by fears over virus-hit demand.
In late morning deals, Brent North Sea crude for delivery in May sank to $30.
56 per barrel, which was the lowest level since February 2016, with the market pressured also by a price war between major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.
New York's WTI oil contract was meanwhile down 5.64 percent at $29.59 a barrel.