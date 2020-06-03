Brent Oil Price Rises Above $40 Per Barrel for First Time Since March 6

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The price of Brent crude futures rose above $40 per barrel for the first time since March 6, according to trading data.

As of 03:44 Moscow time (00:44 GMT), the price of August futures for Brent crude rose by 1.14 percent to $40.08 per barrel.

July futures for WTI crude oil as of 03:46 Moscow time (00:46 GMT) increased in price by 1.96 percent to $37.53 per barrel.