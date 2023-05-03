UrduPoint.com

Brent Oil Price Sinks To Lowest Since March 24 As Worries Persist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Brent Oil Price Sinks to Lowest Since March 24 as Worries Persist

International benchmark Brent crude oil traded below $73 per barrel on Wednesday, its lowest since March 24, as uncertainty continues to drag on the US economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) International benchmark Brent crude oil traded below $73 per barrel on Wednesday, its lowest since March 24, as uncertainty continues to drag on the US economy.

June Brent futures on the Intercontinental Exchange shed more than 3% of their value to price at $72.

95 per barrel, while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 3.25% to $69.33 per barrel.

The slump comes as investors wait for the US Federal Reserve to announce a new interest rate hike later on Wednesday, following a string of bank failures in the United States. Uncertainty also continues to hang over debates in Congress as to whether the federal debt ceiling should be raised to avoid a default in June.

