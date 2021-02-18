- Home
Brent Oil Price Surpasses $65 Per Barrel For 1st Time Since January 21, 2020 -Trading Data
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The price for the Brent oil has surpassed $65 per barrel for the first time since January 21, 2020, the trading data shows.
As of 01:05 GMT, the price for the April futures contracts has risen by 0.25 percent to $65.06 per barrel.