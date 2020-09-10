Brent Oil Price to Average $41.9 Per Barrel in 2020, Stay Below $50 in 2021- Energy Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Average spot prices for Brent Oil are likely to average $41.9 per barrel in 2020, a slight upward revision from the $41.42 price forecast a month earlier, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook for September published on Wednesday.

"EIA forecasts monthly Brent spot prices will average $44/b during the fourth quarter of 2020 and rise to an average of $49/b in 2021 as oil markets become more balanced," the report said.

The agency said it expects high inventory levels and surplus crude oil production capacity will limit upward pressure on oil prices despite expected inventory draws in the coming months.

Before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, Brent oil prices averaged $64.34 for all of 2019, the report said.