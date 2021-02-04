Brent Oil Trades Above $59 for Barrel for First Time Since February 21, 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The price of Brent crude futures rose above $59 per barrel for the first time since February 21, 2020, trading data shows on Thursday.

As of 10:58 Moscow time (07:58 GMT), April futures for Brent crude were trading up by 0.31 percent at $58.87 per barrel. Just minutes earlier, they topped $59 per barrel. Meanwhile, March futures for the WTI oil are trading up by 0.77 percent at $56.12 per barrel.