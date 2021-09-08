UrduPoint.com

Brent To Lose $5 Per Barrel In 2022 As Global Output Expected To Outpace Demand - EIA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Global oil production is expected to outpace demand, resulting in benchmark Brent crude prices falling by an average of $5 per barrel by next year, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook Report for September on Wednesday.

"We expect Brent prices will remain near current levels for the remainder of 2021, averaging $71 per barrel during the fourth quarter of 2021," the report said. "In 2022, we expect that growth in production from OPEC+, US tight oil, and other non-OPEC countries will outpace slowing growth in global oil consumption and contribute to Brent prices declining to an annual average of $66/b.

OPEC+, a 23-nation coalition comprising the 13-member Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and ten other allies steered by Russia, has controlled output tightly since May 2020 in the aftermath of the demand destruction caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic measures.

The EIA noted that Brent averaged $71 in August, down $4 from July but up $26 from August 2020.

