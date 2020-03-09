Brent, WTI Crude Futures Plunge More Than 20% After OPEC Deal Failure

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and international benchmark Brent crude futures fell over 20 percent in Sunday night trading, in the wake of OPEC oil producers' failure to agree on deeper production cuts.

International benchmark Brent crude futures fell by about 30 percent to $32.05 per barrel, while WTI crude fell 27 percent to $30.

07 per barrel, market data showed.

The Saudi-led OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has had production cutting pacts since 2016 with non-member allies led by Russia. The wider alliance, known as OPEC+, met in Vienna on Friday to discuss production cuts. After the talks, OPEC+ issued a statement saying it would continue consultations to stabilize the oil market, without mentioning any deeper cuts.