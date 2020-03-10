Oil prices rise by more than 9 percent on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from Monday's collapse, trading data shows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Oil prices rise by more than 9 percent on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from Monday's collapse, trading data shows.

Brent oil futures slumped by over 30 percent to a four-year low of $31.

27 per barrel on Monday, while WTI futures slumped to $27.34 per barrel, after the OPEC+ alliance failed to agree on a new production cuts deal last week.

As of 11.32 GMT, Brent futures for delivery in May were up 9.40% to $37.59 per barrel, while April futures for WTI crude surged by 9.28% to $34.02 per barrel.