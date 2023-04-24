WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The Bretton Woods institutions do not reflect the reality of the global economy, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"The same is true for the Bretton Woods institutions, they do not reflect also the reality of today's global economy ," Guterres told the UN Security Council.

In February, Guterres said the global financial architecture needs to undergo radical transformation rather than a simple evolution and it was time for a "new Bretton Woods moment."

The UN chief emphasized that the global financial architecture is at the heart of the most significant problems facing the world, including economic inequality and injustice.

Guterres urged the international community to keep the developing countries at the center of every decision and mechanism of the global financial system.