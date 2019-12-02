Brexit Could Bring Russian Businesses More Opportunities in UK - Ambassador

(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Russian businesses may have more opportunities to work in the United Kingdom once it finally leaves the European Union and many EU regulative barriers lose effect, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin told Sputnik in an interview.

"If Brexit happens, we will see other opportunities because certain barriers that have been established by the European Union, will fall. For example, in trade we have nearly twenty of these kinds of barriers and limitations ... So these barriers will not exist anymore and our business will have more opportunities to do things in this country," the ambassador said.

Russian companies and businessmen are very cautious about the unpredictability of Brexit and its implications both for the UK and for global business, he noted.

"As to how we see it, we do not take a position in this matter. It is an internal matter from our political point of view. There are advantages for us in the UK staying in the European Union because it is more predictable and we have a certain basis in dealing with Britain through the European Union regulations and agreements that we have already with the European Union," Kelin said.

On November 26, Kelin told Russian journalists that a new Moscow-London trade deal was on the agenda.

Earlier in November, Sergey Belyaev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department, said that Russia-UK and Russia-EU expert consultations were held from September 25-26 at the World Trade Organization on distributing London's and Brussels' tariff quotas after Brexit.