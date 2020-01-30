Brexit Might Result in Some 20,000 People Losing Job in Poland - Think Tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Up to 20,000 people might loose their jobs in Poland as a result of the Brexit, a research by the Polish Economic Institute said on Thursday.

"Up to 20,000 people might loose jobs because of trade barriers. Brexit will mean introduction of limitations in global trade," the think tank wrote.

According to the research's findings, these limitations pertain to that "all goods for sale from Poland to the United Kingdom will need to be researched, reported and paid customs fees in advance."

The UK is due to leave the European Union on Friday night. A transition period will extend upon the next 11 months, till December, for the sides to settle the pending issues in how they want their future relations to look like.