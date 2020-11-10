UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brexit To Provide New Opportunities For UK, Russian Businesses - RBCC Executive Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:31 PM

Brexit to Provide New Opportunities for UK, Russian Businesses - RBCC Executive Chairman

The eventual completion of the Brexit process, which looks set to end on December 31 with the conclusion of an 11-month transition period, will provide new opportunities for UK businesses on the Russian market and vice versa, Alf Torrents, the executive chairman of the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce (RBCC), told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The eventual completion of the Brexit process, which looks set to end on December 31 with the conclusion of an 11-month transition period, will provide new opportunities for UK businesses on the Russian market and vice versa, Alf Torrents, the executive chairman of the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce (RBCC), told Sputnik in an interview.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has made a concerted effort throughout the Brexit process to advertise the opportunities available for UK businesses in non-EU countries such as Japan and Australia, and the same can be said for Russia, Torrents said.

"We definitely see it as an opportunity. The official government line is encouraging businesses to look for new markets outside of the traditional EU ones and the line we're taking is that it makes sense to look at Russia as it's got many things going for it as a new market so to speak," the RBCC executive chairman stated.

In the year to March 2020, trade turnover between Russia and the UK stood at 15.8 billion Pounds ($20.7 billion), comprising 9.9 billion pounds ($13.1 billion) in Russian exports to the UK and 5.8 billion ($7.6 billion) pounds in UK exports to Russia.

Trade turnover could subsequently rise in the post-Brexit era, given that Russian businesses view the UK as a prominent destination market, Torrents said.

"Conversely, the Russians see it as a natural destination market if and when the UK drops out of the EU," the RBCC executive chairman said.

The UK and Russia have a historic relationship as trading partners, and Russian customers, in particular, have a high opinion of UK-made goods, Torrents added.

"It's still Europe, it's close. Despite the politics, the trading relationship is a historic one ... It is also the single biggest market by population in Europe with a savvy, sophisticated middle class who look for quality goods, and I think we're fortunate that Russians tend to view British goods as quality," he remarked.

The UK officially left the European Union on January 31, triggering the 11-month transition period that is scheduled to expire at the end of the year. The government is in the process of negotiating free trade agreements with the EU and a range of other countries.

Speaking on the day the United Kingdom left the bloc, the Russian ambassador in London, Andrei Kelin, said that officials in Moscow are seeking a comprehensive new trade agreement with their counterparts in the UK.�

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Exports Moscow Russia Europe European Union London Same United Kingdom Japan Chamber Brexit January March December 2020 Market Commerce Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Russo-British Chamber of Commerce Lobbying for Vis ..

4 minutes ago

Pak-Russia Special Forces Joint Exercise DRUZHBA-V ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan records 23 more deaths due to Covid-19

45 minutes ago

UAE has taken effective steps to deal with Coronav ..

50 minutes ago

PM to attend 20th SCO Council of Heads of State vi ..

59 minutes ago

Balochistan and Central Punjab fined for slow over ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.