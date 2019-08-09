Brexit turmoil drives UK towards recession

(@imziishan)

Britain's economy unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter of the year on Brexit turmoil, official data showed Friday, placing the country on the verge of recession and sending the pound tumbling to a 2.5-year low

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.

2 percent in the April-June period, the first time the economy has contracted in almost seven years, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement, blaming a dramatic slump in the construction and manufacturing sectors.

The data, which was worse than market expectations for zero growth and also reflects global economic strains, sent the pound diving to $1.2056 -- the lowest level since early 2017.

Another contraction in the current third quarter would put Britain in an official recession, ahead of the nation's expected withdrawal from the EU at the end of October.