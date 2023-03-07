UrduPoint.com

BRI Attracts Participation Of Over Three-fourth Of World's Countries: Qin Gang

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 09:49 PM

BRI attracts participation of over three-fourth of world's countries: Qin Gang

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was a high-quality public good initiative by China which had attracted the participation of over three-fourths of countries in the world and 32 international organisations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was a high-quality public good initiative by China which had attracted the participation of over three-fourths of countries in the world and 32 international organisations.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, he said the BRI since its inception a decade ago had created some 420,000 jobs in countries along the routes and helped lift nearly 40 million people out of poverty.

Responding to the allegations that the BRI can lead to debt traps, he said it was not China that should be accused of creating the so-called debt traps.

As regards his country's foreign policy, Qin Gang said China would always be a builder of world peace, contributor to global development and defender of the international order.

Responding to a question, he said Chinese modernization offered solutions to many challenges and achieving that goal would be an unprecedented feat in human history.

Speaking on China-Russia relations, he said ties between the two countries were based on principles, which did not target any third country.

Both countries would be working toward ensuring multi-polarity, global strategic balance and stability, he added.

On China-US relations, he hoped that the United States would explore the right way to get along with China to the benefit of both countries as well as the entire world.

As regards Taiwan, he said it was an integral part of China and resolving that question mattered for the Chinese people.

Qin Gang said the Ukraine crisis had come to a critical juncture. "China chooses peace over war. The dialogue and lowering the temperature will help resolve the Ukraine issue," he added.

The Chinese foreign minister said the real purpose of the Indo-Pacific strategy was to encircle China and it was bound to fail.

Qin Gang said China was willing to promote security and stability in the middle East and wanted to become a partner for development and prosperity.

He also spoke on China-Europe relations, China's comprehensive strategic partnership with Europe, China-Japan relations and the Chinese economy.

