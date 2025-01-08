BRI, CPEC to witness new era of development in 2025: CIPCC Research Fellow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Research Fellow at China International Press and Communication Centre (CIPCC) Muhammad Zamir Assadi has said that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are poised to enter a new era of development in the year 2025.

“New opportunities will emerge under these initiatives in 2025, benefiting not only both countries but the entire region,”Assadi said while talking to APP.

Assadi highlighted the significance of CPEC, a flagship project of BRI, in strengthening the ties between the two brotherly nations, noting that CPEC would serve as an economic growth engine for Pakistan and a milestone in regional development.

He said a number of projects like infrastructure, energy, and industrial development were being carried out under CPEC, which would create a favorable environment for investment. “The construction and development of roads, railways, and ports will facilitate business activities, attracting investors.”

Assadi mentioned that special economic zones were being established under CPEC that offered attractive incentives to both local and international investors.