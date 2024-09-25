BRI, CPECP projects to benefit China and Pakistan equally: Aleem Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Minister for Communications, Privatization and board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan Wednesday said that projects initiated under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPECP) will benefit both Pakistan and China, equally.

Addressing the opening session of the Global Sustainable Transport Forum 2024, which was held in Beijing China, the minister observed that trade corridors of CPEC with the support of China are the guarantor of our strong infrastructure and better transport system.

He further said that our safe future lies in green energy and clean technology and we have to integrate our ports and highways keeping in mind the future requirements.

Aleem Khan, in his address at the two-day Global Sustainable Transport Forum clarified that the improvement of the communication system not only promotes the economy but also the culture and society while the economic improvement of transportation, employment provision and national development agenda are the impetus.

He said that Pakistan is a supporter of the promotion of Public-Private Partnership and green technology through bilateral cooperation with China.

Aleem Khan pointed out that after the Corona epidemic 2019, along with other changes global logistics have also been modified which took new dimension and integrated improvements in transport sectors through E-Commerce and digital methods.

He said that there is no doubt that Pakistan is facing major challenges of urban population growth and environmental degradation and we need to increase our resources.

The safety of the citizens must also be taken into consideration for the improvement of transportation system, he added.

He specially thanked China's Transport Minister Li Xiaopeng and appreciated the holding of this Forum which will provide the delegates of the participating countries with opportunities to benefit from each other's experiences and to collaborate in future.

Deputy Prime Ministers of Nepal and Thailand also participated and addressed the Forum. This two-day Forum is hosted by the Minister of Transport of China, Li Xiaopeng who in his address expressed special thanks to Pakistan and assured further increase in the development of mutual cooperation and bilateral relations in all fields.

Meanwhile, addressing the Global Governance Session in Beijing, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan is on the threshold of the second phase of CPEC as well as speedy work on the 5 "Es" of Economic Zones, Export, Energy, Equity and Environment has also been launched.

He said that Pakistan and China will conduct Business-to-Business and Joint Ventures for attractive investment while a new framework will have to be followed for the improvement of highways and ports. Abdul Aleem Khan said that Gwadar Port will be a milestone for Pakistan and Central Asian countries.

He said that there is a great scope for improvement in the Communication sector as the dream of increased industrial development can be true with better road infrastructure.

Abdul Aleem Khan pointed out that the Orange Line and Metro were the first Mass Transit Projects with the support of China, digital connectivity was strengthened with the 800 km long cross-border optical fiber cable, while the public transport sector was made comfortable and convenient for women by Pink Bus Service.

Similarly, Karakoram Highway and Sukkur Multan Motorway were approved in CPEC project which was another feather in the cap of Pak China friendship.

While appreciating to the Chinese Authorities for organizing the Global Forum in Beijing expressed the expectation that the long association and deep friendship between the two countries of Pakistan and China will be further cemented in future.