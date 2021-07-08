BRI offers to boost business and trade cooperation for a better world, experts

Friends of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum- an initiative by the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies organized a special webinar on "Cementing Business To Business Connections Through BRI" in order to enhance business connections amongst the countries in parallel to the Belt and Road Initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Friends of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum- an initiative by the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies organized a special webinar on "Cementing Business To Business Connections Through BRI" in order to enhance business connections amongst the countries in parallel to the Belt and Road Initiative.

The speakers were in consensus that BRI is offering a tremendous opportunity to boost business and trade cooperation for a better world, said a press release issued here.

There is a strong need to build collaborative efforts on BRI to build business-to-business connections, digital e-commerce platforms and expand the trading linkages amongst the leading enterprises on BRI.

BRI is providing immense opportunities to business leaders to connect and share prosperity amongst the communities.

They highlighted that BRI is offering enormous opportunities to boost business and trade for building long-term regional connectivity for peace and prosperity.

While moderating the session, Farhat Asif, President of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) highlighted the Primary aim of the initiative of Friends of BRI Forum.

She said that the Forum is meant to connect Business, Media, Think Tanks and Academic Institutions amongst the 138 countries connected on BRI.

While speaking Dr. Sebastien Goulard, Founder of OBOReurope and Cooperans said that the role of SMEs and their significance in building the BRI trade potential.

Luciano Dalfino, CEO of Dalfino Reboli Delle Foglie and Partners explained the importance of Italy in BRI while Kaseem Tofailli, President of Arab Chinese Cooperation and Development Association highlighted the need for Arab countries on BRI to join hands together.

Gao Yangbin, Director of the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry explained that there is a need for better multinational cooperation on BRI through various projects and initiatives.

Faruk Boris, Executive Director of Center for the Promotion and Development of Belt and Road Initiative has shed light on the importance of Bosnia and its presence on BRI.

Muhammad Omer, Chairman of Somalia-China Business Council (SCBC) explained the trade potential of Somalia and Dr. Adnan Hafeez, the General Secretary at a Pakistan Chamber of Commerce in China highlighted the role that is required to bridge the gap between companies and opportunities on BRI.

Liu Chuanwu, the Founder and Chairman of Huahe International Business Consultancy, explained and highlighted that there is huge potential on BRI in diverse sectors that needs to be tapped.

A large number of media persons, journalists, students and academicians from different parts of the world attended the webinar.