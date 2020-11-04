UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Bricks Prices Not To Be Increased'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

'Bricks prices not to be increased'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Brick-Kiln Owners Association Pakistan on Wednesday assured that they would not enhance bricks price.

The Association's delegation led by its President Muhammad Shoaib Khan Niazi called on Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here at PBIT office. The meeting also reviewed progress made on provision of soft loans to brick kilns for their transfer to zigzag technology.

The minister directed managing director of the Punjab Small Industrial Cooperation (PSIC) to early start provision of soft loans for transfer of traditional brick kilns to zigzag technology.

However, increase in price of bricks will not be tolerated and action will be initiated against the brick kilns found responsible for violation.

The brick kilns will be closed if any complaint was reported and the district administration had been issued directions as well, he added.

The minister said the industrial department and administration of various districts were engaged in fixing prices of bricks.

The PSIC is about to launch programme for transfer of brick kilns to zigzag technology and brick kilnsowners will be provided soft loans for this purpose. The association president apprised the ministerabout different issues of brick-kilns.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Punjab Progress Price

Recent Stories

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

17 minutes ago

Power tariff relief to industrial sector lauded: M ..

24 minutes ago

Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan’s rupee goes up by Rs 0. 16 against USD

1 hour ago

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,161 new COVID-19 cases, 1,493 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.