'Bricks prices not to be increased'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Brick-Kiln Owners Association Pakistan on Wednesday assured that they would not enhance bricks price.

The Association's delegation led by its President Muhammad Shoaib Khan Niazi called on Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here at PBIT office. The meeting also reviewed progress made on provision of soft loans to brick kilns for their transfer to zigzag technology.

The minister directed managing director of the Punjab Small Industrial Cooperation (PSIC) to early start provision of soft loans for transfer of traditional brick kilns to zigzag technology.

However, increase in price of bricks will not be tolerated and action will be initiated against the brick kilns found responsible for violation.

The brick kilns will be closed if any complaint was reported and the district administration had been issued directions as well, he added.

The minister said the industrial department and administration of various districts were engaged in fixing prices of bricks.

The PSIC is about to launch programme for transfer of brick kilns to zigzag technology and brick kilnsowners will be provided soft loans for this purpose. The association president apprised the ministerabout different issues of brick-kilns.