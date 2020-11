BRICS Bank Plans to Place First Ruble Loan in Russia in 2021 - Deputy Foreign Minister

The first ruble loan of BRICS bank in Russia is expected in 2021, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The first ruble loan of BRICS bank in Russia is expected in 2021, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday.

"Placement of [BRICS] bank in Russia is planned for 2021. This will help satisfy the needs of Russian loan-taker to a greater extent," Ryabkov told a briefing.