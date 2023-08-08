Open Menu

BRICS' Bank To Improve Global Financial Systems - Iranian Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 11:12 PM

BRICS' New Development Bank may be instrumental in adjusting and improving the global financial, banking and monetary systems without disrupting the existing ones, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday

"The creation of the BRICS New Development Bank, without disrupting the existing systems, may play an important role in in adjusting and improving the global financial, banking and monetary systems," Amirabdollahian said at a conference on cooperation between Iran and BRICS in Tehran.

"The creation of the BRICS New Development Bank, without disrupting the existing systems, may play an important role in in adjusting and improving the global financial, banking and monetary systems," Amirabdollahian said at a conference on cooperation between Iran and BRICS in Tehran.

Iran can see that BRICS's share in the global GDP and in trade between member states is growing, and considers as an "important step" the bloc's efforts to reduce costs, including by seeking to use national currencies, the minister said.

BRICS's economic growth has strengthened its member states' confidence and raised the credibility of its influence on the global stage, which is confirmed by the keen interest of several important countries of the Global South in obtaining membership, he added.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov is visiting Tehran on Monday and Tuesday to meet with Amirabdollahian and other senior Iranian diplomats. In addition to the Iran-BRICS cooperation, they are also expected to discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

There are 23 countries that have officially expressed their interest in joining BRICS, including Iran, Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor of South Africa, the bloc's 2023 chair country, said on Monday.

