UrduPoint.com

BRICS Common Currency May Be Discussed At Summit In August - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 09:46 PM

BRICS Common Currency May Be Discussed at Summit in August - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

The idea of creating a common currency for BRICS member states may be discussed at the group's summit in South Africa in August, with the work on the issue already started, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The idea of creating a common Currency for BRICS member states may be discussed at the group's summit in South Africa in August, with the work on the issue already started, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said on Wednesday.

"It is important to understand that the work has begun, but it will take time. We don't exclude that the issue will be touched upon during the BRICS summit in South Africa," Overchuk said during a speech in the Russian parliament.

At the same time, the Russian deputy prime minister stressed that the final decision on the issue must be taken by all member states on a consensus basis.

"The idea is currently being reviewed by finance ministers and central banks of the association. This issue, of course, requires detailed evaluation by professionals, since creating supranational payment mechanisms is a very complicated task," he added.

Overchuck's statement came despite Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov saying last week that it was premature to talk about a common BRICS currency. To achieve transition to a common currency, the member states need to create a currency issuing institution, agree on its authorities and coordinate the potential transfer of money issuing licenses to a transnational institution. This would mean that BRICS member states will have to adjust their micro- and macroeconomic and monetary policies to each other, Ryabkov explained.

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies � Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit in August.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Iran Russia Turkey China Parliament Egypt Same Argentina Indonesia Brazil South Africa Saudi Arabia Money January May August All

Recent Stories

UK Mining Firm Receives Permit From Portugal to Bu ..

UK Mining Firm Receives Permit From Portugal to Build Lithium Mine

3 minutes ago
 AOC Southern Air Command calls on Governor Sindh K ..

AOC Southern Air Command calls on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

4 minutes ago
 US Congressman Biggs Says Concerned About 'Traject ..

US Congressman Biggs Says Concerned About 'Trajectory' of McCarthy-Democrat Deal

4 minutes ago
 Over 75% repair, maintenance work of Neelum Jhelum ..

Over 75% repair, maintenance work of Neelum Jhelum hydropower project completed: ..

4 minutes ago
 NATO-led peacekeepers step up security after Kosov ..

NATO-led peacekeepers step up security after Kosovo clashes

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 2.41% on ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 2.41% on May 29 - Economic Development ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.