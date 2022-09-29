BRICS Countries Discussing Creation of Single Currency - Russian Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) are discussing the possibility of creating a single Currency, Pavel Knyazev, ambassador at large of the Russian Foreign Ministry and sous-sherpa of Russia in BRICS, said on Thursday.

"The possibility and prospects of a common single currency, the BRICS-based accounting currency, is being discussed," Knyazev said during an expert discussion on prospects for the expansion of the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization hosted by the Valdai Club.

About 15 countries have expressed interest in joining the BRICS, according to the official.

BRICS is an informal association of the world's major developing economies, which was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation between these nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges.