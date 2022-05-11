BRICS countries mull pandemic early warning system

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 01:46 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) --:On Tuesday, the 12th meeting of BRICS health ministers agreed that BRICS countries will launch an early warning system for large-scale pandemics.

The meeting was hosted by China, the BRICS chair this year, via video link.

It was joined by more than 70 attendees including health ministers from BRICS countries and the deputy director-general of the World Health Organization.

At the meeting, representatives had in-depth discussions on a range of topics such as COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control, building new health systems and digital health.

Ma Xiaowei, head of China's National Health Commission, introduced China's counter-epidemic policies including the dynamic zero-COVID approach, and talked about China's efforts to maintain a balance between epidemic prevention and economic development.

