UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRICS Economy Experts To Hold Video Conference Wednesday, Health Experts On May 7 - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:02 PM

BRICS Economy Experts to Hold Video Conference Wednesday, Health Experts on May 7 - Lavrov

BRICS economy experts will hold a video conference on Wednesday, health experts will meet on May 7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) BRICS economy experts will hold a video conference on Wednesday, health experts will meet on May 7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow there will be a meeting of experts on the economy of the BRICS countries in the format of video conference, and on May 7 again by video link, experts of ministries of health will meet," Lavrov told a press conference.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia May

Recent Stories

District administrations strictly imposes 9 to 4 p ..

4 minutes ago

Police officers to have Iftar with their subordina ..

4 minutes ago

Police foil bid to smuggle drug; nab two trafficke ..

4 minutes ago

China wants to see harmonious Pak-Afghan relations ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Cabinet allows three weeks more time to Su ..

36 minutes ago

Sanitizer walkthrough gate installed at Commission ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.