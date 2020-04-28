BRICS Economy Experts to Hold Video Conference Wednesday, Health Experts on May 7 - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) BRICS economy experts will hold a video conference on Wednesday, health experts will meet on May 7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow there will be a meeting of experts on the economy of the BRICS countries in the format of video conference, and on May 7 again by video link, experts of ministries of health will meet," Lavrov told a press conference.