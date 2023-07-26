BRICS Financial Cooperation Not Directed Against Third Parties - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

Members of the BRICS group do not cooperate against third parties, and this concerns financial issues as well, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during a meeting with the head of the new BRICS Development Bank, Dilma Rousseff

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Members of the BRICS group do not cooperate against third parties, and this concerns financial issues as well, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during a meeting with the head of the new BRICS Development Bank, Dilma Rousseff.

"Members of our organization - BRICS - they are not friends against someone ... this also applies to the financial sector," Putin said at the meeting.

The Russian president added that settlements in national currencies among BRICS countries is on the rise, and the development bank can play a key role in this issue.

"We know that there is a question about the liquidity of the bank, there are some ideas... Relations between our BRICS countries are developing, including (when it comes to) national currencies, settlements are increasing. It seems to me that the bank could also play a role in developing the direction of joint work," Putin said.