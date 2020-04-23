BRICS Has No Intention to Create Its Version of OPEC - Russian Foreign Ministry Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) BRICS has no intention to create its own version of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), since only Russia and Brazil are oil exporters, while other BRICS member states are only importing oil, the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department of foreign policy planning said on Thursday.

"BRICS will certainly not create a BRICS OPEC, since of all the BRICS countries, only Russia and Brazil to some extent are exporters, and all the others are rather importers," Pavel Knyazev said, asked whether BRICS plans to create its version of OPEC and make effort to stabilize the energy market.