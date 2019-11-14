UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRICS New Development Bank To Open Office In Russia

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:50 AM

BRICS New Development Bank to Open Office in Russia

The Russian government and the New Development Bank (NDB), established by BRICS states, have concluded an agreement on opening the bank's Eurasian Regional Center in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Russian government and the New Development Bank (NDB), established by BRICS states, have concluded an agreement on opening the bank's Eurasian Regional Center in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

At a ceremony in Brasilia on Wednesday, which Sputnik is exclusively covering, the deal was signed by the bank's President, Kundapur Vaman Kamath, and Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak.

Under the deal, apart from the Moscow office, the NDB may also set up offices in other Russian cities, depending on its functions and business needs.

The NDB was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa in 2014. It is currently focused on developing sustainable infrastructure.

The Africa Regional Center in Johannesburg was the first regional office to be set up by the NDB in August 2017. In July 2018, a deal was signed for establishing the Americas Regional Office (ARO) in Sao Paulo.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Africa Business Moscow Russia China Bank Brasilia Sao Paulo Johannesburg Brazil South Africa May July August 2017 2018 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

WeWork hit with big loss despite revenue jump: rep ..

15 minutes ago

PM preferred humanity on politics in Nawaz case: D ..

15 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 November 2019

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Dow, S&P finish at records despite trade deal doub ..

5 minutes ago

Germany on cusp of recession as headwinds grow

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.